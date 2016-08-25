DUBAI Aug 25 Gulf stock markets may have a weak tone on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and Dubai fell sharply in late trade on Wednesday, showing continued pressure to exit stocks from investors concerned by the region's economic slowdown and austerity steps.

The global environment is neutral on Thursday, with Brent crude oil still just above $49.0 a barrel and international stock markets moving little.

But bursts of late selling in major Gulf markets on two days this week suggest risks may be weighted to the downside.

Saudi Arabia's index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,028 points on Wednesday, falling below minor technical support on the April low of 6,066 points. Earlier this week the index broke major support on its early August low of 6,226 points, turning it medium-term bearish.

Dubai, which dropped 1.5 percent to 3,480 points on Thursday, has technical support on its early August low of 3,430 points.

Among individual stocks, the Qatar exchange said Qatar Central Securities Depository Co had increased the foreign ownership limit in Mazaya Qatar Real Estate to 49 percent from 25 percent. This could attract some interest in the stock, though foreign ownership now stands at about 10.5 percent, so the old ceiling was not close to being breached. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)