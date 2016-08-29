DUBAI Aug 29 Stock markets in the Gulf look set
to retreat on Monday after a fresh slide in oil prices over
supply concerns and a drop in Asian equities after U.S. Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments at the end of last
week.
Brent futures were trading at $49.40 per barrel in
Asian trade, down 1.0 percent from their previous close, after
Iraq's production rose and Iran said it would only cooperate in
producer talks to freeze output if fellow exporters recognised
its right to fully regain market share.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 1 percent.
On Sunday Saudi Arabia's stock index rebounded 1.6
percent but trading volume was near this year's low, suggesting
traders lacked confidence in a sustained rebound.
Shares in Dubai may underperform as that market is more
exposed to foreign fund flows and sensitive to trends in global
emerging markets.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)