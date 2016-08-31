DUBAI Aug 31 Stock markets in the Gulf may
trade with a weak bias on Wednesday after Asian shares eased
following modest losses on Wall Street and oil prices slipped.
Brent futures have dropped back below $48.50 a
barrel while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan is down 0.3 percent.
The subdued mood could spill into Dubai's bourse, which is
the most exposed to international markets among its regional
peers.
Qatar's index may remain firm as index compiler FTSE
is due to release after the close a list of Qatari shares that
will be included in its secondary emerging market index in
mid-September. Shares in companies such as Ooredoo and
Qatar National Bank have been rising in anticipation
of the announcement, though many fund managers now consider them
generally fully valued.
Egypt's parliament approved legislation on Tuesday to ease
the process of settling tax disputes, a move aimed at luring
back foreign investors. This, along with other reforms, may in
the long term support stocks favoured by foreign funds such as
Commercial International Bank.
But in the immediate future, the main index may not see any
extended rally as a widening gap between official and black
market rates for the Egyptian pound has increased uncertainty
over a possible devaluation.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)