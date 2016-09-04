DUBAI, Sept 4 Most Gulf stock markets rose in
quiet, early trade on Sunday after oil prices and global bourses
climbed on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's index added 0.5 percent in the first
half hour as, among blue chips, Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.6 percent and Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.3
percent.
In Dubai, the index added 0.7 percent with GFH
Financial, the most heavily traded stock, surging 3.1
percent.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent because of weakness
in banks, with First Gulf Bank losing 0.8 percent. Most
of the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved.
Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent as Industries
Qatar rose 1.0 percent and Qatar National Bank
climbed 0.6 percent.
