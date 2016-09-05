DUBAI, Sept 5 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
in early trade on Monday after emerging market equities rose
sharply in Asia.
Saudi Arabia's stock index gained 0.4 percent as
Emaar the Economic City (EEC) jumped 7.9 percent in
unusually heavy trade.
The stock had risen 3.5 percent on Sunday, when Reuters
quoted a source as saying Saudi Arabia's top sovereign fund, the
Public Investment Fund, was in talks to invest in King Abdullah
Economic City, the huge project being developed by EEC.
Middle East Healthcare Co added 2.5 percent after
saying Saudi tax authorities have agreed to its request for a
13.6 million riyal ($3.6 million) tax credit.
In Dubai, the index edged up 0.2 percent. Property
firm Deyaar gained 1.3 percent after saying it had
started work on a Dubai hotel project.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.7 percent, supported by
rebounds in blue-chip lenders First Gulf Bank and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which were each up more
than 1.5 percent.
Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent, however, as stocks
pulled back across the board, with Industries Qatar
falling 1.3 percent after gaining 1.5 percent on Sunday.
