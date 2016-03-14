DUBAI, March 14 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates fell in early trade on Monday as blue chips and
speculative favourites were sold, while Qatar edged up.
Dubai's index slid 0.9 percent in the first 45
minutes, with Dubai Parks dropping 4.9 percent to
erase some of its 14.3 percent gain on Sunday. Arabtec
fell 4.1 percent.
But Amanat, a mid-cap healthcare and education
investment company, rose 3.0 percent and was the most heavily
traded stock on the bourse.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.7 percent, extending
the previous session's losses. Heavyweights First Gulf Bank
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each fell more
than 1.0 percent.
The largest listed stock by market value, Etisalat
, added 0.3 percent after tumbling 2.2 percent on
Sunday. The telecommunications giant had been falling since
Thursday, when it said chief executive Ahmad Julfar had resigned
and that it would restructure by the end of June. It did not
detail the restructuring plans.
Doha's index edged up 0.1 percent in weak volume.
Aamal Co, a real estate investment conglomerate, added
2.4 percent and was the most heavily traded stock.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Catherine Evans)