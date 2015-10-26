DUBAI Oct 26 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Monday as investors remain concerned about the
outlook for the Saudi Arabian market, where shares have been
falling because of concern about next year's state budget.
The Saudi index closed down 1.4 percent on Sunday,
bringing its losses over four trading days to 6.7 percent, on
worries that low oil prices would force Riyadh into spending
cuts and tax increases.
Saudi Arabia's weakness is dampening the entire region, even
in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, which are
relatively well placed to cope with an era of cheap oil.
Dubai's index dropped 1.0 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade.
HITS Telecom, which soared 10.2 percent on Sunday,
was the most heavily traded stock and added a further 1.5
percent to 0.40 dirham as speculators bet that a long-term
downtrend from around 1.20 dirhams in January 2012 might be
ending.
Abu Dhabi slipped 0.4 percent as blue chip Aldar
Properties fell 1.3 percent.
Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services fell 2.6 percent after
reporting a 32 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 216.9
million riyals ($59.6 million). QNB Financial Services had
forecast 208.7 million riyals.
But Doha Bank edged up 0.2 percent despite missing
estimates with a 2 percent decline in third-quarter profit to
341 million riyals. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 358
million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)