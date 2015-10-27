DUBAI Oct 27 Gulf stock markets consolidated in modest volumes early on Tuesday, dampened by weak oil prices and global equities.

Dubai's index edged down 0.4 percent as second-tier property developer Deyaar fell 2.4 percent after reporting a 38 percent slump in profit. Peer Union Properties dropped 1.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi climbed 0.4 percent as National Bank of Ras al Khaimah added 1.8 percent; it reported roughly flat profit for the third quarter compared to a year earlier.

But Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent. Ezdan Holding , a real estate developer, slipped 0.7 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit.

Qatari German Co for Medical Devices surged 6.2 percent in unusually heavy trade, however. Earlier this week it reported a nine-month net loss of 9.4 million riyals ($2.6 million) against a year-ago loss of 9.9 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)