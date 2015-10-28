DUBAI Oct 28 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Wednesday because of weak oil prices and concern
about the region's biggest market, Saudi Arabia, which sank 3
percent on Tuesday after the oil minister said domestic energy
prices might be raised.
The Dubai index dropped 0.5 percent after 45
minutes of trade. Second-tier property stocks remained soft
after Deyaar reported on Monday that third-quarter
profit dropped; Deyaar shares slipped a further 1.3 percent and
Union Properties lost 1.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent, although the 10
most heavily traded stocks moved little and were roughly evenly
split between gainers and losers.
Qatar dropped 0.2 percent as Mesaieed Petrochemical
, the most heavily traded stock, slipped 1.2 percent.
The company reported that net profit for the first nine months
of 2015 fell 43 percent from a year earlier.
It blamed major maintenance shutdowns as well as weak
product prices for the nine-month drop, but it also said
third-quarter earnings rose from the second quarter because of
higher selling prices, improved sales volumes and a tax refund.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)