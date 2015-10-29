SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
DUBAI Oct 29 Gulf stock markets rebounded early on Thursday, helped by some better-than-expected corporate earnings from Qatar and a stabilisation of the Saudi market the previous day after declining for several days.
Qatar's index gained 0.4 percent as telecommunications giant Ooredoo surged 2.8 percent. It doubled third-quarter net profit to 756 million riyals ($207.6 million), handily beating analysts' forecasts of 416-475 million riyals.
Petrochemical producer Industries Qatar rose 1.3 percent. It posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 1.41 billion riyals; analysts had forecast an average of 1.13 billion riyals.
Dubai's index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,505 points, bouncing from technical support in the 3,500-point area, which served as a floor in September. Dubai Islamic Bank added 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi rose 0.4 percent as food and beverage company Aghthia Group gained 2.0 percent after reporting a 17 percent rise in third-quarter post-tax profit.
But National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 1.7 percent after reporting a third-quarter net profit drop of 3 percent to 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.45 billion dirhams.
NBAD said its government deposits had dropped by 48 billion dirhams in past 12 months, a sign of low oil prices hurting banking system liquidity. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)
