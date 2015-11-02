DUBAI Nov 2 Emaar Properties lifted Dubai's stock market early on Monday after it reported third-quarter earnings, but most Gulf markets were little changed in quiet trade.

Dubai's top real estate developer reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 843 million dirhams ($229.5 million). That came in below a forecast by EFG Hermes, which had estimated 1.02 billion dirhams, but it was enough to boost Emaar shares 1.6 percent in the opening minutes.

Dubai's stock index rose 0.7 percent, also buoyed by shipping firm Gulf Navigation, which climbed 3.4 percent after reporting a 123 percent rise in nine-month net profit on an 11 percent increase in revenues.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent as Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 3.1 percent.

Qatar edged down 0.03 percent while Kuwait was 0.2 percent higher. Kuwait's Burgan Bank added 1.3 percent after it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 21.64 million dinars ($71.5 million). Analysts had estimated 17.0-17.8 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)