DUBAI Nov 5 Gulf stock markets consolidated in
thin trade early on Thursday as weak oil prices and soft global
equities kept many investors on the defensive.
Dubai's index was almost flat as Union Properties
sank 1.7 percent, though several other real estate
developers were firm.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.2 percent as Etisalat
dropped 0.7 percent. The stock rose in the past couple
of months on speculation that MSCI could add Etisalat to its
emerging market index at a semiannual review on Nov. 11, after
the company said foreigners would be allowed to buy up to 20
percent of its shares.
But in recent days the rise has stalled; the government will
keep majority ownership and foreigners will not be given voting
rights, which many fund managers think could deter MSCI from
including the stock in its index.
Qatar's stock index slid 0.2 percent as petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar dropped 0.6 percent.
