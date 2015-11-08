DUBAI Nov 8 Real estate developers weighed on stock markets in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday because of the prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise in December, while Qatar's market edged down.

Short-term U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five years on Friday after very strong U.S. jobs data for October boosted the likelihood that the Fed will increase rates before year's end.

Money market rates have been rising in the Gulf as liquidity shrinks because of lower oil revenues, and higher U.S. rates could intensify the simultaneous fiscal and monetary squeeze in the region - with a particularly negative impact on real estate stocks.

A strong UAE dirham, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, may deter foreign buying of Dubai property by raising prices.

The Dubai stock index dropped 1.2 percent as Emaar Properties slipped 3.3 percent and Deyaar Properties lost 3.2 percent.

Air Arabia fell 3.0 percent after reporting a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 235 million dirhams ($64 million); analysts had on average predicted 300 million dirhams.

However, delivery firm Aramex gained 2.5 percent; it has been on an uptrend since Oct. 28, when its chief executive told Reuters that the company had several acquisitions in the pipeline and was expecting to close deals valued in range of $150 million in the next two quarters.

Abu Dhabi's index lost 0.4 percent as Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 1.7 percent.

Qatar's index fell 0.5 percent with Mesaieed Petrochemical losing 0.9 percent and drilling rig provider Gulf International Services slipping 1.2 percent after oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, with Brent ending below $48 a barrel. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robert Birsel)