DUBAI Nov 9 Gulf stock markets edged up in
quiet trade early on Monday after falling on Sunday because of
expectations, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, that the
U.S. central bank will begin raising interest rates in December.
The Dubai stock index, which sank 3 percent on
Sunday, rose 0.8 percent in the opening minutes of Monday. Emaar
Properties rebounded 1 percent.
But healthcare and education investment company Amanat
Holdings, which listed last November, fell 2.2
percent after reporting a net profit of 7 million dirhams ($1.9
million) for the nine months through September. The vast bulk of
its earnings came from profits on Islamic deposits rather than
investments in other companies.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.2 percent as Aldar
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, rebounded
0.4 percent, while Qatar added 0.1 percent as Industries
Qatar gained 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)