DUBAI Nov 22 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
in early trade on Sunday, supported by positive short-term
technical factors, though modest turnover suggested a major
uptrend was not underway.
Dubai's index added 0.5 percent to 3,289 points. It
triggered a minor double bottom formed by the November lows on
Thursday; the target of that pattern is 3,327 points.
Nine of the 10 most heavily traded Dubai stocks rose, with
builder Arabtec, the most active stock, up 1.7
percent.
Qatar edged up 0.02 percent as Islamic bank Masraf Al
Rayan gained 0.4 percent. Indexes in Kuwait
and Oman also crept up in thin trade, despite the
decision of credit rating agency Standard & Poor's to downgrade
Oman's sovereign debt on Friday.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.2 percent but Dana Gas
surged 4.9 percent after saying the British High
Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the
Kurdish regional government to pay Dana's consortium $100
million within 14 days.
