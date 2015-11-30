DUBAI Nov 30 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet early trade on Monday with activity focusing on changes in
MSCI index constituents that will take effect at the end of the
day.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent as Etisalat
, which will join MSCI's emerging market index, rose
1.3 percent; it was the most heavily traded stock. Investors
have largely factored in the MSCI changes, but some passive
funds tend to move only on the last day before changes.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which had tumbled 6.0
percent on Sunday, sank a further 2.2 percent. Traders said
there was no fresh negative news about the bank but thin
turnover, and a lack of buying support, was magnifying the
impact of sell orders.
Qatar's index slipped 0.2 percent as Gulf
International Services, which will be removed from the
emerging markets index, slid 1.5 percent. Qatar Gas Transport Co
(Nakilat), which will be added to the index, added 1.1
percent. The two stocks were the market's most heavily traded.
Dubai's index dropped 1.0 percent as Emirates NBD
, the emirate's largest lender, slipped 2.4 percent.
