DUBAI Dec 8 Markets in Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates slid in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as most buyers
await signs the bourses have bottomed out before committing more
cash.
Abu Dhabi's bourse tumbled 2 percent to a three-week
low as Monday's 0.3 percent gain proved a fleeting recovery.
Financial stocks were the main drag. Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank dropped 6.5 percent and First Gulf Bank
lost 2.5 percent.
"A lack of buying interest as Emirati markets near their
technical support zones will force them to register new lows,"
Shiv Prakash, senior research analyst at Abu Dhabi's NBAD
Securities, wrote in a note.
Dubai's index dropped 2.5 percent to 3,059 points
to hit a 2015 low. The benchmark is down 20 percent this year.
Dubai's Drake and Scull and Emaar Properties
- two favourite stocks of retail traders - extended
declines, falling 4.4 and 3.2 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark eased 1.8 percent. Masraf Al Rayan
, the session's most traded stock, fell 2.9 percent.
Vodafone Qatar declined 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)