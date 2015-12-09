DUBAI Dec 9 Qatar and Dubai slipped through
psychologically-important support levels and Abu Dhabi fell once
more as crude oil prices continued to dampen investor sentiment
towards Gulf markets.
Doha's index was hammered for a second day, dropping
through the 10,000-point mark to trade down 1.6 percent. The
benchmark hit a two-year low on Tuesday after both foreign and
regional investors dumped stock, according to a Doha-based fund
manager.
Brent oil was up slightly for the day at $40.67 at
0800 GMT, having falling below the $40 a barrel mark for the
first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis on Tuesday.
Investors are concerned about the implications for lower oil
prices on local economies as many states prepare to announce
their budgets for 2016, and are waiting for confirmation on
spending for next year before taking positions in local markets.
Qatar's 2016 budget was in the final stages of preparation
and will be presented soon, Qatar's finance minister said on
Wednesday, adding that Doha will use a more conservative
break-even oil price to base its budget on than the
previously-used $65 a barrel.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI
Stocks in the United Arab Emirates that were hit on Tuesday
rebounded slightly in early trade as bargain hunters entered the
market, although many turned negative as the morning progressed.
Dubai slipped below the psychologically-important
3,000-point mark, heading for its worst close since December
2013, having initially risen in early trade. It was down 1
percent to 2,979 points.
"Dubai's market is lacklustre," said a Dubai-based trader.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 0.5 percent, heading for its
lowest closing level since August.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)