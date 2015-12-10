DUBAI Dec 10 Abu Dhabi's index rose
slightly while Qatar and Dubai again fell in thin trade on
Thursday as foreign investors reduced their exposure to Gulf
markets.
The sustained slump in oil prices has hurt state finances
in the Gulf and soured sentiment among both regional and foreign
traders, with government spending a major factor in determining
private sector profitability.
Qatar's bourse slid 0.2 percent to 10,003 points,
extending losses after slumping to its lowest close in 25 months
on Wednesday.
"A close on the day above 10,160 might have an effect of a
bounce," Doha-based QNB Financial Services wrote in a note,
adding there is no change in the main trend which remains
negative.
Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank
(QNB), two index heavyweights, dropped 2.3 and 0.6 percent
respectively.
Foreign investors were heavy sellers in Doha on Wednesday,
bourse data showed. Qataris were net buyers, picking up stocks
at lower prices.
Dubai's benchmark slid 0.4 percent. It was up in
early trade but has now slipped below Wednesday's close, its
lowest in two years.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.3 percent in early trade,
steadying after two days of declines.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and National Bank
of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the two of the UAE capital's
three largest banks by market value, buoyed the bourse. They
increased 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)