DUBAI Dec 15 Heavyweight stocks helped Dubai
and Qatar's markets rise for a second session on Tuesday as the
bourses pulled away from the multi-year lows of earlier this
week, although Abu Dhabi's index gave back initial gains.
Dubai's bourse was 0.1 percent higher as of 0728
GMT. It had gained 1.2 percent in early trade before some
traders booked quick profits, indicating little confidence in a
more sustained rebound from Sunday's two-year low.
Emaar Properties climbed 0.2 percent and accounted
for roughly a third of total market turnover.
Builder Arabtec rose 0.6 percent, trimming its
2015 declines to 65 percent.
Dubai's apartment and house sales prices on average fell 16
and 14 percent respectively in the first 11 months of 2015,
industry consultants CBRE estimates said on Monday, forecasting
further declines in sale prices next year.
Dubai's real estate sector has stuttered this year following
a rebound close to the peak values of the previous decade.
Emerging market currencies are weakening, and if the U.S.
hikes interest rates on Wednesday then the dollar will
strengthen.
"Since Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar this may
hurt the real estate market, further dissuading potential
foreign buyers from investing in Dubai," said Abdulrahman al
Muhaidib, chief executive of Jeddah-based real estate investment
firm Wathrah.
Abu Dhabi's index was down 0.3 percent, having been
up in early trade. Six of the seven largest stocks fell,
including Aldar Properties which dropped 0.9 percent.
Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook on Aldar to
positive.
"We believe Aldar Properties has improved its operational
performance and strengthened its liquidity position on the back
of steady recurring income from its rental portfolio and strong
cash collections from government receivables," the ratings
agency said on Monday.
Qatar's benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 9,796 points
as gainers outnumbered losers 11 to two. The bourse is now about
150 points above Sunday's two-year low.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, the session's most
traded stock, climbed 1.8 percent, heading towards a second
session of gains.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)