DUBAI Jan 14 Gulf stock markets declined in
early trade on Thursday as investors cashed out after a sell-off
in Asian shares, and after Brent crude oil dipped below
$30 a barrel.
Dubai's benchmark slumped 1.7 percent. Construction
firm Arabtec tumbled 2.4 percent; the stock has
outperformed its peers this year, losing only 0.8 percent.
Builder Drake & Scull traded down 3.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market fell 0.6 percent with 10 of the 11
traded stocks retreating. Blue-chip lenders which have yet to
report earnings were lower with First Gulf Bank and Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank down 0.9 and 1.2 percent
respectively.
Dana Gas, the largest listed energy company on the
exchange, tumbled 2.0 percent and was the most traded stock. On
Tuesday the company said it planned to slash its head office
workforce and continue to invest in Egypt, where it expects a
boost in production.
In Qatar, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank
, rose 0.8 percent after it reported a 5.3 percent
increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.58 billion riyals
($708.6 million). The average forecast of three analysts polled
by Reuters had been for a profit of 2.74 billion riyals.
Doha's index was down 1.3 percent, taking its yearly
loses to 11 percent.
