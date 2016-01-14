DUBAI Jan 14 Gulf stock markets declined in early trade on Thursday as investors cashed out after a sell-off in Asian shares, and after Brent crude oil dipped below $30 a barrel.

Dubai's benchmark slumped 1.7 percent. Construction firm Arabtec tumbled 2.4 percent; the stock has outperformed its peers this year, losing only 0.8 percent. Builder Drake & Scull traded down 3.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi's market fell 0.6 percent with 10 of the 11 traded stocks retreating. Blue-chip lenders which have yet to report earnings were lower with First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank down 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Dana Gas, the largest listed energy company on the exchange, tumbled 2.0 percent and was the most traded stock. On Tuesday the company said it planned to slash its head office workforce and continue to invest in Egypt, where it expects a boost in production.

In Qatar, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank , rose 0.8 percent after it reported a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.58 billion riyals ($708.6 million). The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had been for a profit of 2.74 billion riyals.

Doha's index was down 1.3 percent, taking its yearly loses to 11 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)