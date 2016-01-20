DUBAI Jan 20 Dubai and Abu Dhabi's bourses both
tumbled more than 3 percent to 28-month lows on Wednesday,
wiping out the previous day's rebound as investors cashed out on
renewed worries over low oil prices and a global equity market
rout.
Dubai's index plunged 4.6 percent, closing at 2,639
points.
The two most traded stocks on the bourse were contractors
Arabtec and Drake & Scull, declining 7.7 and
9.5 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slumped 3.1 percent to 3,768
points, taking its 2016 losses to 12.5 percent. Three-quarters
of traded stocks traded fell than 4 percent.
Small and mid-cap stocks were battered as local investors
scurried to dump shares indiscriminately. Dana Gas,
Abu Dhabi's most traded stock, plummeted 9.5 percent.
"The stock markets are fickle and vulnerable to sways in oil
prices," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader. "Tuesday's rebound lost
its bounce because we are back to the same macroeconomic worries
which have plagued equity markets from the start of the year."
Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday,
with U.S. oil dropping more than 3 percent towards $27 a barrel
and its lowest since 2003, while European shares slid to their
lowest since October 2014.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)