DUBAI Jan 25 Most Gulf bourses traded narrowly
on Monday, with investors torn between betting on further gains
following a sharp rebound a day earlier or booking some quick
profits and this lack of conviction indicates the bear trend
could persist.
Markets have tumbled to such an extent this year that many
stocks are considered cheap by traders and fund managers, even
after Sunday's rally.
"Sunday's sugar rush is winding down," said a Dubai-based
trader. "Daily traders turned a quick profit and cashed out and
so the markets may continue to see-saw."
Dubai's index rose slightly, then slipped into
negative territory before again edging higher. It was up 0.3
percent at 0641 GMT.
Emaar Properties, which surged 8.0 percent on
Sunday, fell 0.2 percent.
Arabtec, a stock favoured for speculative trade,
fell 0.8 percent, erasing some of previous day's 10.0 percent
rise.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slid at the market open before
rising 0.2 percent as of 0706 GMT. Etisalat was the
main support, climbing 0.6 percent.
In Qatar, the stock exchange gave back early-session
gains to be down 0.7 percent at 0709 GMT.
Qatar National Bank (QNB), Doha's largest lender
dropped 0.5 percent.
Gulf International Services, an oil-related
company, climbed 1.2 percent, adding to the 9.9 percent gains it
made on Sunday.
