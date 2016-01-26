DUBAI Jan 26 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar fell in early trade on Tuesday, following
Asian shares lower as oil prices broke below the $30 a barrel
mark.
Brent fell 3.0 percent to $29.58 a barrel in Asian
trade, as fresh worries about oversupply from top producers
Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market.
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.3 percent while Hong Kong's
Hang Seng Index fell 1.9 percent, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
falling 1.1 percent after two days of gains since late last
week.
Dubai's bourse dropped 1.7 percent to 2,659 points
in the first 20 minutes of trade, heading back towards a
28-month low.
Shares in Arabtec and Drake and Scull
fell 1.7 and 4.5 percent respectively. Emaar Properties
, the largest stock by market value in the property
sector, traded down 2.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index dipped 0.3 percent in the first 20
minutes of trade, although volumes were weak. Dana Gas
was down 2.4 percent, on track to repeat the fall posted on
Monday.
Real estate developers Aldar Properties and Eshraq
Properties were each down more than 2.0 percent.
Qatar's benchmark was down 1.0 percent, dragged by
oil-linked companies. Gulf International Services and
Qatar Gas Transport Co. both fell more than 3.0
percent.
Vodafone Qatar was down 2.6 percent. The affiliate
of Vodafone Group , reported a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8
million) net loss in the third quarter according to Reuters
calculations, which was five percent wider than the same
year-ago period.
