DUBAI Jan 31 Gulf stock markets rose sharply
early on Sunday, with strong trading volumes suggesting some
investors were returning after oil prices and global equities
jumped at the end of last week.
Dubai's index surged 3.1 percent to 2,945 points in
the first hour with real estate blue chip Emaar Properties
jumping 4.3 percent.
The index may face resistance between 3,000 points and the
late December peak of 3,189.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 3.2 percent with real
estate developer Aldar Properties, the most heavily
traded stock, gaining 4.6 percent.
Qatar's index added 1.6 percent as Barwa Real Estate
surged 3.7 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)