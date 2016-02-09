DUBAI Feb 9 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Tuesday, erasing the prior session's gains as risk
appetite diminished following a slump in global shares.
Dubai's index fell 2.2 percent with blue chips
Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank by market value, each tumbling more than 3.0
percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark was down 0.4 percent after
closing flat on the previous day; large-cap lender First Gulf
Bank fell 0.9 percent. Dana Gas retreated 2.1
percent after gaining for three days.
But Kuwait Food Co (Americana) jumped 4.6 percent
after rocketing 10.0 percent on Monday. The food company said
its board had agreed to give a Gulf-based investment firm 60
days to carry out due diligence for the acquisition of a
controlling stake in the company. Kuwait's main index
edged down 0.4 percent.
Qatar's bourse is closed for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)