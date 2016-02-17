DUBAI Feb 17 Gulf stock markets mostly moved sideways in quiet, early trade on Wednesday as investors held out little hope that a proposed deal among oil producers would support crude prices much.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino and Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi were to travel to Tehran for talks with their Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh on Wednesday to discuss a possible output freeze by major producers.

But Iran signalled it would take a tough line in the talks, saying it would continue increasing its output until it reached levels seen before international sanctions on Tehran were imposed.

"Asking Iran to freeze its oil production level is illogical...When Iran was under sanctions, some countries raised their output and they caused the drop in oil prices..." Iran's OPEC envoy, Mehdi Asali, was quoted as saying by the Shargh daily newspaper.

The price of Brent crude oil rose as high as $35.55 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes for a production deal, but it has since dropped back to $32.15, showing many investors doubt that an agreement can be reached, that it would be respected, and that it would boost oil prices much.

Dubai's stock index edged down 0.3 percent in the first hour of trade. GFH Financial edged up 0.2 percent after Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital markets arm, Integrated Capital, said it had increased its stake in GFH to 10 percent. Previously its stake was 7.4 percent, according to bourse data.

Abu Dhabi rose 0.1 percent as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank climbed 1.4 percent.

Qatar's index fell 0.7 percent as Ezdan Holding , the most heavily traded stock, dropped 1.4 percent after reporting a 27.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit and proposing a higher cash dividend for 2015.

Qatar Investors Group plunged its 10 percent daily limit after it proposed delisting from the exchange and becoming a private shareholding company. An extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 24 will discuss the proposal. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)