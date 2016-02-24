DUBAI Feb 24 Steep declines in oil prices have
dampened investor sentiment, sending stock markets in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar lower in early trade on Wednesday.
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent to 3,160 points in
the first hour as investors booked profits close to chart
resistance at the late December peak of 3,189 points.
Emirates NBD, the largest lender by market value,
fell 4.1 percent after adding 2.6 percent on the previous day.
The shares go ex-dividend on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Goldman
Sachs raised its recommendation for the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
Builder Arabtec and developer Emaar Properties
were sold, each falling by more than 1.0 percent. But
builder Drake & Scull and developer Deyaar
were up 4.7 and 0.9 percent respectively.
In Abu Dhabi, the stock index fell 0.8 percent with
large-cap bank and real estate stocks the main drags. Union
National Bank and Aldar Properties dropped
5.0 and 2.0 percent.
Qatar's main benchmark was down 0.9 percent, weighed
down by blue chips. Masraf Al Rayan, the Islamic bank,
and Qatar Insurance each declined over 2.5 percent.
Masraf Al Ryan is expected to post annual profit growth of
between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, Chairman Hussain Ali
al-Abdulla said at the bank's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)