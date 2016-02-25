DUBAI Feb 25 Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Thursday as blue chips dropped, with trading volumes in Dubai focused on volatile stocks favoured by local traders.

Dubai's index rose as much as 0.4 percent in the opening minutes but was 0.1 percent lower after 90 minutes. Builder Drake & Scull continued to attract heavy activity, rising 1.2 percent; it is up over 30 percent since Feb. 1. But construction firm Arabtec was down 0.9 percent after initially trading up.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark was initially up 0.1 percent in quiet trade but failed to hold onto gains as blue-chip banks were sold off, and the index fell 0.1 percent.

Small and mid-tier stocks were the most traded with Methaq Insurance and Eshraq Properties each rising over 1.5 percent.

In Doha, the stock index slipped 0.2 percent, weighed down by declines in blue chips. Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank, which collectively make up two-fifths of total market value, were down 4.1 and 0.4 percent.

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) added 1.0 percent,although the commodities shipper reported a 40.3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 136.4 million riyals ($37.5 million) on Wednesday. Analysts at QNB Financial Services had expected Milaha to make a profit of 238 million riyals. Shares in the shipper are up over 6.0 percent since Feb. 1. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)