DUBAI Feb 28 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar rose in early trade on Sunday as investors bought stocks that had been beaten down to multi-year lows this year.

There is a sense that global bourses and oil prices are regaining some longer-term strength after Brent crude oil gained more than 6 percent last week.

This is encouraging sharp rebounds in stocks that bore the brunt of panic selling early this year. One of the leading such stocks is Dubai construction firm Drake & Scull, which rose 6.3 percent to 0.44 dirham in early trade on Sunday. It was the market's most heavily traded stock.

Drake has now jumped 49 percent from January's record low, although it remains far below its 2014 peak of 1.97 dirhams. Three analysts rate it a "hold" and six a "sell" or "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data. They have a median price target of 0.42 dirham.

Nine out of 10 of Dubai's most heavily traded stocks were higher.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.5 percent. Most actively traded stocks moved little but telecommunications blue chip Etisalat climbed 0.9 percent.

Qatar added 0.2 percent. Financial firm Islamic Holding was the most active stock and jumped 5.8 percent, while Gulf International Services, a drilling rig provider, climbed 2.6 percent. It has bounced 27 percent from this month's multi-year low. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)