DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar edged up in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices firmed overnight and flirted with $37 a barrel.

Builder Arabtec jumped 9.0 percent to 1.58 dirhams, making up roughly 30 percent of Dubai's total trading volume. The stock had surged daily its limit on Monday, up 14.3 percent in its heaviest volume since June 2009 after exchange data showed former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent.

In a brief statement on Tuesday the company said there was no material news, technical or operational, to affect its share price. A source close to Ismaik told Reuters he was buying the shares because he sees future value in them, but details of his intentions remain unclear.

Many institutional investors are sceptical of the stock, and the fact that its rise slowed on Tuesday may indicate investors, many of whom were burned when it collapsed from a record high of 7.37 dirhams hit in May 2014, are unwilling to chase it up far.

Of eight analysts covering it, three rate it "hold" and five "sell" or "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data; their median price target is 1.09 dirhams.

Amlak Finance, a mid-sized Islamic investment house, jumped 5.7 percent in early trade, adding to a 12.8 percent gain made on the previous day when the company announced annual net profit attributable to equity holders surged 130 percent.

Other mid-sized stocks were also trading up with Union Properties adding 3.3 percent, heading for its third straight day of gains.

Telecommunications firm du rose 2.4 percent after the company proposed a 2015 annual dividend of 43 fils per share, up from 32 fils for 2014.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2 percent with most trade concentrated in mid-sized shares. Dana Gas was up 2.0 percent and Eshraq Properties, the most traded stock, rose 1.3 percent.

In a trading pattern also seen on Monday, blue-chip names, which are usually heavily traded, moved little. The largest listed stock, Etisalat, added 0.3 percent.

Qatar's main benchmark added 0.4 percent in the first 45 minutes of trade in modest volume with Gulf International Services, the most traded stock, up 2.0 percent to 37.50 riyals. Last week AlphaMena rated the stock a "buy" with a target of 73.60 riyals. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)