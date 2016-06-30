DUBAI, June 30 Gulf stock markets edged up early
on Thursday in line with a positive global trend for equities
and oil prices, but trade was quiet before next week's long Eid
al-Fitr holidays.
Saudi Arabia's index was up 0.2 percent in the first
15 minutes. Big petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
added 0.6 percent.
Shares in L'azurde Company for Jewellery, which
rose 7.6 percent when they listed on Wednesday, edged down 0.3
percent. The stock, a play on the Saudi retail sector, has so
far not performed as well as most new Saudi listings, as
consumers' discretionary income has been hit by an economic
slowdown caused by government austerity steps.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent. Marka, a
small operator of retail outlets whose shares usually see tiny
volumes, was the most active stock, jumping 4.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi added 0.8 percent, buoyed by a 2.9 percent
rise in First Gulf Bank and a 1.5 percent rise by
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which are in merger talks
with each other.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by7 Andrew Heavens)