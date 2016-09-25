DUBAI, Sept 25 Oil-sensitive shares in the Gulf
are set to start the week on Sunday on a weak footing after oil
sunk 4 percent at the end of last week, while Egypt's index may
trade lower after the central bank left key policy rates
surprisingly unchanged.
Brent futures tumbled to $45.89 a barrel on Friday on signs
Saudi Arabia and Iran were making little progress in achieving
preliminary agreement ahead of talks by major crude exporters
this week in Algeria aimed at freezing production.
Saudi Arabia's index which was closed on Thursday
because of the kingdom's national day holiday, may underperform
its peers as roughly one-quarter of the total market's value is
made up of oil-related shares.
"Investors will now turn their focus towards the oil
producers' meeting in Algeria this week and the start of the
third quarterly results in early October, but the outcome of
both events is not looking too positive" said a Jeddah-based
portfolio manager.
Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged
at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, confounding a
unanimous forecast by analysts that it would hike borrowing
costs to curb inflation.
The central bank has already raised key policy rates by a
total of 250 basis points this year. Cairo's main index
was down 0.8 percent last week, but is the best performing
Middle East index, up 13.0 percent year-to-date.
The government has been pushing through economic reforms
including energy subsidy cuts and a value-added tax. Applied
this month, the tax is expected to drive up inflation, which hit
its highest level for almost eight years in August.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing Michael Perry)