DUBAI, April 4 Fractional moves in crude oil
prices and skittish international bourses will give investors no
fresh impetus to move funds into Gulf equity markets on Tuesday,
leaving them vulnerable to short-term day traders.
Brent crude was trading at the previous session's
close of $53.12 a barrel at 0445 GMT after the commodity fell
slightly overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.2 percent.
Most stock markets in the Gulf have been trapped in a narrow
trading band over the last several weeks with many institutional
funds keeping away until there is more clarity from
first-quarter results.
Dubai's index, which is more exposed to
international funds compared to its regional peers, was the top
performer on Monday, jumping 1.4 percent to close at 3,539
points.
"The trend is turning technically positive but a close over
the 50-day moving average is required for it to gain further
strength and target the 3,670 barrier," said analysts at NBAD
Securities.
In Abu Dhabi, shares of Invest Bank go ex-dividend
on Tuesday, as do those of Doha's Qatar International Islamic
Bank.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)