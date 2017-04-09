DUBAI, April 9 Egyptian stocks fell on Sunday,
hurt by bomb blasts in the country, while most other Middle East
stock markets also ended lower as geopolitical tensions weighed
on investor sentiment.
Some of the Middle East markets started the day in positive
territory as higher oil prices briefly offset concerns about a
U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base, but lost momentum as
the day progressed.
The Egyptian index closed 1.55 percent lower with
Commercial International Bank Egypt down 1.5 percent
and Egyptian Iron and Steel losing 4.4 percent.
"This was an immediate (market) reaction to the terrorist
attack," Ahmed Abu Taleb, head of sales at Pharos Securities in
Cairo, said.
At least 36 people were killed and more than 100 injured in
bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday in Alexandria
and the Nile Delta city of Tanta, in the latest assault on a
religious minority increasingly targeted by Islamist militants.
Abu Taleb said the Egyptian stock index has traded between
12,800 and 13,400 points for the past three months, but he added
prospects for the market are brighter due to a stable currency,
increasing flow of tourists and inflation that is expected to
peak.
"At the macro level things are looking okay, slightly
improving," he said.
Egyptian stocks are still up nearly 4.5 percent this year as
confidence has returned to the market after the country let the
currency float freely last year. In 2016, Egyptian stocks surged
76 percent.
In other markets, Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.5 percent
with consumer cyclicals and financials leading among losers. In
neighbouring Dubai, the benchmark index dipped 0.3
percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the main index was 0.2 percent
lower with financials and consumer cyclicals trending lower.
In neighbouring Bahrain, the stock index rose 1.6
percent, helped by gains in financial stocks such as Ahli United
Bank BSC, which added 4.86 percent.
"Markets are looking at more fundamental triggers such as
forthcoming earnings, rather than politics, as the Syrian
conflict has been going on for a while and is unlikely to end
soon and markets have already absorbed this risk," said Nishit
Lakhotia, head of research at Manama-based Securities &
Investment Company B.S.C.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.24 percent to 7,058.58 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.32 percent to 3,554.96 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.52 percent to 4,591.41 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.52 percent to 10,509 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 7,015.30 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.55 percent to 12,895 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 1.58 percent to 1,374.7 points.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
($1 = 18.0300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold; editing by Susan
Thomas)