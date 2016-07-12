DUBAI, July 12 The start of earnings season for
the Gulf's largest companies should begin to provide cues for
investors in Middle Eastern bourses on Tuesday, against a
backdrop of positive sentiment in global markets.
Qatar National Bank reports its second-quarter
earnings at around 1000 GMT, with analysts' average expectation
for the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa to report a
10 percent year-on-year increase in net profit.
The bank will be boosted by the incorporation of Turkey's
Finansbank into its accounts, after it completed its 2.7 billion
euro acquisition in June.
The result, seen as a bellwether for other banks in the Gulf
Arab state, comes a day after the Qatari index broke
above the 10,000-point mark for the first time since mid-May.
It also kick-starts a busy few days of earnings, with
companies in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Abu Dhabi all due to
report before the end of the week.
Until then, investors in Gulf markets may have to look for
external factors to influence their positioning.
Asian stocks rose to a 2-1/2-month peak on Tuesday, a day
after Wall Street shares hit a record high thanks to a
combination of upbeat U.S. data and expectations of more
stimulus from global policymakers.
Oil futures rose on Tuesday as an interruption in Iraqi
crude loadings at Basra threatened to tighten supplies, but
prices held close to two-month lows hit in the previous session
as investors continued to slash their bullish bets on oversupply
fears.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)