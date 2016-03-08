* Petrochemicals main support in Saudi
* Dubai up but volatile as speculators drive activity
* Abu Dhabi gains for eighth straight session
* Qatar buoyed by blue chips
* Beltone Financial loses steam in Egypt
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, March 8 Most stock markets in the Gulf
rose on Tuesday after oil prices firmed above $40 a barrel,
while Egypt climbed as foreign investors accumulated shares.
While many regional fund managers believe Gulf stock markets
could still be pressured this year by further squeezes in
corporate earnings, as governments continue to tighten fiscal
policy, for now investors are focusing on the idea that the
worst is over for oil prices.
Riyadh's stock index added 0.7 percent in heavy
trade. Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
advanced 1.0 percent and other oil-linked stocks also
gained.
Food and agriculture shares were strong, with the largest
dairy producer, Almarai, and National Agriculture
Development rising 1.7 and 7.9 percent respectively.
"While Saudi Arabia's growth is expected to face a slowdown
in 2016, we believe that the food and drink sector will benefit
from structural factors, including favourable demographics,
higher employment of locals in the private sector and increasing
levels of urbanisation," said a note by Riyadh-based Aljazira
Capital.
Dubai's index ended up 0.2 percent in volatile
trade as speculators booked profits in some mid- and small-cap
shares and chased after others.
Arabtec, which was up as much as 2.9 percent in
early trade, ended flat. The builder fell 6.6 percent on Monday
after the company said in a brief statement that rumours former
chief executive Hasan Ismaik would be appointed to its board
were false. Fellow construction firm Drake & Scul l fell
0.8 percent.
Union Properties closed up 0.8 percent at 0.92
dirham, off a session high of 0.97 dirham. Deyaar Development
ended flat after trading up.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.4 percent in its eighth
straight session of gains, with volumes concentrated in
mid-sized companies favoured by local traders.
Islamic insurer Methaq Takaful Insurance soared
14.3 percent, it daily limit, in unusually heavy trade and while
Union National Bank jumped 11.7 percent.
In Qatar the index added 0.5 percent for its fifth
straight session of gains, cutting its 2016 losses to 0.6
percent. Property developer Ezdan Holding <ERES.QA gained 1.8
percent after falling in early trade.
But Doha Bank sank 6.1 percent after the bank's
annual general meeting approved a 3 riyal per share dividend;
the chairman told the meeting that the bank would revise its
2016-2018 strategic plan, particularly with regard to overseas
offices and branches, but did not elaborate.
EGYPT
Egypt's index rose 1.3 percent in its fourth
straight day of gains as foreign investors were net buyers,
bourse data showed, after being largely absent from the market
in previous days.
The Egyptian pound strengthened on the black market on
Tuesday, two days after the central bank injected $500 million
into the banking system in an exceptional auction. Recently the
currency has been depreciating rapidly on the black market.
Global Telecom and Commercial International Bank
, shares favoured by international portfolio managers,
were each up by more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
But Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock
by far, fell 1.6 percent after rising by the same percentage in
early trade.
On Sunday OTMT said it would lend its subsidiary Beltone
Financial 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($128 million) to
acquire the investment arm of Cairo's largest lender Commercial
International Bank, CI Capital.
Beltone closed 5.1 percent lower after it had soared its 10
percent daily limit in early trade. Shares in the investment
firm have more than quadrupled in price since Feb. 10.
Telecom Egypt fell 1.8 percent. The state-owned
landline monopoly reported on Monday a 111 percent jump in 2015
net profit after corporate tax changes; its shares rose 1.8
percent on Monday to 6.78 pounds in an initial reaction to the
news. According to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, the
company is undervalued with a mean target price of 10.73 pounds.
