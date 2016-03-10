DUBAI, March 10 Stock markets in the Gulf may
edge up on Thursday after oil climbed back over $40 a barrel
overnight, while Egypt may be headed for its sixth straight
session of gains as the central bank tries to improve dollar
supplies to the economy.
Gulf markets pulled back on Wednesday as traders booked
profits in stocks which had outperformed over the last week.
"Although technical charts suggest a bullish trend in most
Gulf bourses, markets this year have become incredibly tenuous
because they are sentiment-driven," said a Riyadh-based analyst.
The Saudi retail sector took a hit on Wednesday after one of
the largest electronics retailers, Jarir Marketing,
warned that its sales would plunge by as much as 30 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of 2016. Shares in Jarir sank
9.1 percent.
Investor attention may therefore shift from Saudi companies
dependent on discretionary income, like Jarir, to those
producing and distributing staple goods such as food, where
demand depends more on the kingdom's strong population growth
regardless of wage levels.
"The kingdom's population is expected to reach nearly 34
million by 2019, up from 31 million in 2015, making it the only
market in the Gulf region that can realistically provide
long-term consumption growth potential," said a note by
Riyadh-based Aljazira Capital.
Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat may attract interest
after proposing a cash dividend of 0.4 dirham per share for the
second half of 2015, bringing its total payout for last year to
0.8 dirham. For all of 2014, Etisalat paid a cash dividend of
0.70 dirham per share plus 10 percent in bonus shares.
In Egypt, the central bank on Wednesday removed caps on
foreign exchange deposits and withdrawals for companies
importing essential goods, to boost liquidity in a
dollar-starved economy. Egypt's main state-owned banks quickly
announced they would boost yields on dollar-denominated
certificates of deposit.
It is still not clear how Egypt can resolve its long-term
shortage of hard currency or avoid a currency devaluation, but
the foreign exchange caps were very unpopular with the business
community so investors may welcome the change.
Foreign investors have been showing more interest in the
market in recent days - though the absolute level of their
holdings remains low - and the main index has risen 11
percent since Feb. 15.
