DUBAI, March 16 Egypt's stock market may
consolidate on Wednesday after two sessions of big gains
following the devaluation of the currency, while Gulf markets
may remain soft after profit-taking from the region's rally
started in the past few days.
The Egyptian index has climbed 9 percent in the
past two days on hopes that the devaluation will draw capital
back to the country.
But while the real estate and export sectors continued to
fare well on Tuesday, some blue chips lost steam, such as
Commercial International Bank, which fell 0.8 percent
after a 6.8 percent gain on the previous day.
Such profit-taking could continue on Wednesday, especially
as the the central bank is expected to raise interest rates on
Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in an attempt to defend the
pound from a further drop.
Meanwhile, Gulf markets have fallen victim to a modest
pull-back of oil prices. Brent oil futures remained
below $40 a barrel on Wednesday.
Moody's revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking
system to negative from stable, saying persistently low oil
prices and lower government spending would weigh on the sector
as credit risk started to rise. The agency sees average oil
prices at $33 a barrel in 2016 and around $38 in 2017.
The Moody's action was not surprising after the agency put
the Saudi sovereign on review for a possible downgrade earlier
this month, but it underlined continuing risks for the Gulf.
"Banks will continute to remain exposed to event risk
stemming from high single party exposures," Moody's said.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi could attract some
interest after hiking its 2015 dividend under investor pressure;
it annnounced 0.45 dirham per share at its annual shareholder
meeting, up from the 0.40 dirham which it proposed paying when
it unveiled its annual results in January.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)