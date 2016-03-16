DUBAI, March 16 Egypt's stock market may consolidate on Wednesday after two sessions of big gains following the devaluation of the currency, while Gulf markets may remain soft after profit-taking from the region's rally started in the past few days.

The Egyptian index has climbed 9 percent in the past two days on hopes that the devaluation will draw capital back to the country.

But while the real estate and export sectors continued to fare well on Tuesday, some blue chips lost steam, such as Commercial International Bank, which fell 0.8 percent after a 6.8 percent gain on the previous day.

Such profit-taking could continue on Wednesday, especially as the the central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in an attempt to defend the pound from a further drop.

Meanwhile, Gulf markets have fallen victim to a modest pull-back of oil prices. Brent oil futures remained below $40 a barrel on Wednesday.

Moody's revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking system to negative from stable, saying persistently low oil prices and lower government spending would weigh on the sector as credit risk started to rise. The agency sees average oil prices at $33 a barrel in 2016 and around $38 in 2017.

The Moody's action was not surprising after the agency put the Saudi sovereign on review for a possible downgrade earlier this month, but it underlined continuing risks for the Gulf.

"Banks will continute to remain exposed to event risk stemming from high single party exposures," Moody's said.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi could attract some interest after hiking its 2015 dividend under investor pressure; it annnounced 0.45 dirham per share at its annual shareholder meeting, up from the 0.40 dirham which it proposed paying when it unveiled its annual results in January. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)