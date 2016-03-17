DUBAI, March 17 A leap of oil prices may boost Gulf stock markets on Thursday, while Egypt may remain firm on positive sentiment after this week's currency devaluation, despite a looming interest rate hike.

Brent crude has risen about 6 percent to above $40 a barrel since Wednesday afternoon, when Qatar said oil producers would meet in Doha on April 17 to discuss a proposal to freeze output.

Most Gulf stock markets closed on Wednesday before most of oil's rally took place, although the Saudi bourse reacted to part of the rally.

Abu Dhabi's index dropped 1.3 percent on Wednesday because of weak banking stocks, but at least two major blue chips may boost it on Thursday.

International index compiler FTSE Russell will add Etisalat to its All-World and other indexes after the close of business this week; EFG Hermes estimated earlier this month that this could attract about $216 million of passive fund inflows into the stock. The bulk of such inflows usually occurs on the final day before an index change takes effect.

Also, Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties said late on Wednesday that it would introduce a new formula to calculate its dividends from 2016 onwards, which could lead to higher payouts for shareholders. The new policy is based on the underlying cash flow performance of the business.

Egypt's index has already gained 10 percent in the three days since the country's currency devaluation on hopes that it would attract foreign money into the country.

So far, foreign inflows have been small, and an interest rate hike of between 50 and 100 basis points is expected at a central bank meeting on Thursday.

Nevertheless, local investor sentiment is heavily bullish, with local analysts focused on the possibility of higher interest rates drawing more funds on the country. So heavy profit-taking in the stock market may not occur for now.

Mohamad al-Hajj, of the research department at EFG-Hermes, said Egypt's market was still attractively valued at about eight times estimated 2016 earnings against roughly 12 times for the Middle East and emerging markets.

Late on Wednesday the central bank sold dollars to banks at 8.78 Egyptian pounds per dollar, a slightly stronger rate for the pound. This may ease concern, for now at least, that this week's devaluation could be followed by further currency depreciation.

On Wednesday the index, which closed at 7,229 points, confirmed a break of technical resistance at this year's peak of 7,114 points, leaving its next barrier as the October peaks around 7,700 pounds. (Additional reporting by Celine Aswad)