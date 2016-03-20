DUBAI, March 20 Strength in drilling rig provider Gulf International Services (GISS) supported Qatar's stock market in early trade on Sunday, while United Arab Emirates markets fell as telecommunications giant Etisalat sagged.

GISS, Qatar's most heavily traded stock, gained 0.9 percent after it said it had taken steps boost its asset utilisation rates; operating charges would now be indexed to crude oil prices, enabling positive changes when oil prices increased, it said.

Qatar's index was roughly flat in the opening minutes as six of the 10 most active stocks rose.

Abu Dhabi's index slid 2.8 percent as Etisalat sank 2.2 percent. At the end of last week, international index compiler FTSE Russell added Etisalat to its All-World and other indexes; the stock dropped 4.0 percent on Thursday in very heavy trade, and Sunday's decline suggested traders who had bought in anticipation of the inclusion, hoping to sell to passive funds entering the stock, were continuing to unload it.

Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent as blue chip Emar Properties pulled back 2.4 percent, but six of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were higher, with GFH Financial adding 2.2 percent.