DUBAI, March 21 Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Monday because of softer oil and global equities prices, while Gulf International Services (GISS) led Qatar down after a fire at one of its onshore drilling rigs.

Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent in the first 45 minutes of trade as builder Arabtec pulled back 1.7 percent. The stock had surged 6.8 percent on Sunday, ahead of the announcement that it had won a 1.7 billion dirham ($463 million) contract from the United Arab Emirates government.

Abu Dhabi's index slid 0.3 percent as telecommunications company Etisalat fell by the same amount.

At the end of last week, international index compiler FTSE Russell added Etisalat to its All-World and other indexes; local investors bought the stock in anticipation of demand from passive funds on the day of the inclusion, and are now offloading it.

Qatar fell 0.2 percent as GISS sank 2.6 percent. GISS said the fire had been extinguished after six people were injured, and that the rig had been repaired and put into service again. It did not give a reason for the fire or the financial cost. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anand Basu)