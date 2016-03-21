DUBAI, March 21 Egypt's stock market pulled back
early on Monday because of profit-taking from last week's 14
percent leap, while the Saudi Arabian stock market edged up.
The Cairo index soared last week on hopes that the
devaluation of the currency would attract foreign fund inflows,
helping to resolve the country's longstanding foreign exchange
shortage.
On Sunday, however, the index fell back 0.3 percent, and it
dropped a further 1.0 percent to 7,395 points in the first
half-hour of trade on Monday. It has technical support at the
January peak of 7,114 points.
Although many local investors remain bullish and fund
managers view the devluation as a positive step, weakness of the
Egyptian pound in the black market on Sunday suggested more
depreciation may be in store, so many investors may hold off on
sending money into Egypt for now.
Among the biggest losers on Monday were exporters that
previously soared on expectations that the devaluation would
help their bottom lines, such as El Sewedy Electric,
which tumbled 4.8 percent after jumping 15.9 percent last week.
The Saudi index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,509
points, confirming a break above its 100-day average, now at
6,465 points - a bullish technical signal for the medium term.
Before Sunday, the index had not closed above the average since
June 2015.
Zain Saudi was the most heavily traded stock,
surging 9.2 percent. It has gained 34 percent since Reuters
reported last Wednesday that its Kuwaiti parent Zain
was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its mobile
transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. In a brief
statement after the close on Sunday, the parent Zain said there
were no fresh developments in its plans to sell the towers.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)