DUBAI, March 23 Stock markets in the Gulf may consolidate with a firm bias on Wednesday as the global environment remains modestly favourable, with Brent crude oil holding above $41 a barrel and Asian shares near 3-1/2 month highs.

Gulf bourses' rallies have lost steam in the last few days on profit-taking from big rallies since mid-February. But buying on dips has continued, suggesting many investors think a bottom has probably been formed.

Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,482 points on Tuesday but held above its 100-day average, now at 6,460 points; its close above the average this week for the first time since mid-2015 was a positive medium-term technical sign. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)