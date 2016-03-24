DUBAI, March 24 Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Thursday in line with soft oil prices and global bourses, with some individual shares leading the way down as they went ex-dividend.

The Dubai index dropped 0.8 percent in the opening 45 minutes. Air Arabia, which plunged on Tuesday as it went ex-dividend and has been weak since then in response to the Brussels airport attacks, fell a further 1.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.1 percent as Aldar Properties, which went ex-dividend on Thursday, slid 4.0 percent.

Qatar fell 0.8 percent as Qatar Commercial Bank went ex-dividend, dropping 8.6 percent.

But Gulf Warehousing rose 0.9 percent; it had jumped its 10 percent limit for two straight days after the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the foreign ownership limit to 49 percent of capital.

Foreign investors appear to be taking advantage of the change to build their holdings in the stock; foreign ownership is currently 25.7 percent, according to the latest exchange data, up from 25.6 percent a day ago. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)