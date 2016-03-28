DUBAI, March 28 Dubai's stock market may test
technical support on Monday, while Egyptian investors will react
to the announcement by the government of its economic policy
plan.
The Dubai index fell 1.2 percent to 3,279 points on
Sunday, nearing chart support on its mid-March low of 3,253
points. Any break would trigger a minor double top formed by the
March peaks and pointing lower.
The global market environment is modestly positive, with oil
prices firm and Asian stocks higher in response to strong U.S.
gross domestic product data, so a break of support is by no
means inevitable.
In Abu Dhabi, Etisalat may attract interest after
appointing Saleh Abdullah al-Abdooli, a veteran of the company
who headed its United Arab Emirates and Egyptian operations, as
its new chief executive. Etisalat said Abdooli would oversee
restructuring of the group but gave no details.
In Egypt, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail read out a 79-page
policy agenda to parliament in which he promised to cut the
budget deficit and make painful reforms such as subsidy cuts,
though he did not give a firm timetable.
