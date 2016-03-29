DUBAI, March 29 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Tuesday after oil prices fell, with Brent crude back below $40 a barrel, and global bourses edged down.

The Dubai index, last at 3,266 points, will be closely watched to see if it closes above chart support on its mid-March low of 3,253 points. Any break would trigger a minor double top formed by the March peaks and indicating a fresh leg down.

In Saudi Arabia, hospital operator Middle East Healthcare Co is to list its shares after raising 1.77 billion riyals ($471 million) by selling 27.61 million shares or 30 percent of its capital at 64 riyals per share.

Its initial public offer was originally intended to be completed in early February but was delayed by market volatility, so its performance in its initial few days of trade may be seen as an indicator of the health of the market. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)