DUBAI, March 29 Egypt's stock market rose
broadly in early trade on Tuesday while Saudi Arabia was pulled
down by petrochemical shares after Brent crude oil fell
back below $40 a barrel.
The Egyptian index climbed 0.9 percent in the first
half-hour with nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks rising.
There was no significant reaction to the hijacking of an
EgyptAir plane to Cyprus.
The most heavily traded stock, Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris's Orascom Telecom Media, added 2.6 percent.
It fell sharply early this week after Sawiris said its bid
to acquire CI Capital was being held up by national security
concerns, but stabilised in late trade on Monday after a source
familiar with the deal told Reuters that the acquisition was
expected to go ahead eventually.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.4 percent as
petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries lost
1.6 percent.
Central bank data released on Tuesday showed Saudi Arabia's
broad M3 money supply shrank from a year earlier in February for
the first time since at least 2004 - a fresh signal that the
economy is slowing considerably because of low oil prices and
government austerity measures.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)