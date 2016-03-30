DUBAI, March 30 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet, early trade on Wednesday though Dubai's index bounced
from technical support.
Dubai climbed 0.8 percent to 3,302 points in the
first 45 minutes. The index reached a mid-March low of 3,253
points.
GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, rose
2.9 percent after saying it had signed a 100 million pound ($144
million) deal to become an anchor partner in a central London
property development. It said this would reflect positively on
its financial results in the first or second quarters of this
year, but did not elaborate.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat but Aldar Properties
AD>, the most active stock, added 1.5 percent.
Qatar dropped 0.4 percent as Gulf Warehousing
retreated 3.1 percent, after soaring last week when
the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the
maximum foreign ownership percentage in its shares to 49 percent
of capital.
But Qatari Investors Group climbed 1.1 percent in
heavy trade. It plans an extraordinary shareholders meeting on
April 12 to discuss delisting.
