DUBAI, March 31 Gulf stock markets edged down
early on Thursday in the absence of fresh, positive news, and
after oil prices pulled back slightly overnight.
Dubai's index slipped 0.1 percent in the first
hour. Shuaa Capital added a further 1.2 percent in
active trade after jumping its 15 percent daily limit on
Wednesday, but Union Properties fell 0.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell 2.2
percent after reporting a narrower fourth-quarter loss of 1.22
billion dirhams ($332.2 million) versus a net loss of 3.63
billion dirhams in the same period of 2014; it declined to pay
an annual dividend for the third year in a row. The stock had
jumped 12.2 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings news.
TAQA's pull-back helped to depress Abu Dhabi's index,
which lost 0.5 percent. Waha Capital plunged 10
percent as it went ex-dividend.
Qatar dipped 0.3 percent as Gulf Warehousing
fell 0.8 percent. It soared last week when the Qatar
Central Securities Depository raised the maximum foreign
ownership percentage for its shares to 49 percent of capital,
but pulled back this week as no rapid, major increase in actual
foreign ownership, now at 25.6 percent, materialised.
